3rd Party Integrations

Thanks to Appsee's integration with Slack, you can now have crash and metric change alerts sent directly to your Slack team. Each update is in real-time and will contain a relevant link to the percentage or absolute value in question.
Never miss a single crash or KPI update again.
Funnel KPI Alerts
Get precise notifications for any change in funnel completion rates.
Ex: Alert me any time my checkout funnel completion rate drops below 70%.
Crash Alerts
Set up a variety of crash notifications, such as crashes on specific screens or overall daily rates.
Ex: Alert me any time my crash rate on the 'Login' screen exceeds 5%.
Retention & Engagement Alerts
Monitor key retention and user engagement metrics in real time.
Ex: Alert me any time a session length drops below twenty seconds.
In order to have access to this integration you must have an account with Appsee.
To create an account with Appsee, click here.
Integration
Follow the steps bellow to enable this integration with Slack.
1. Define an alert within the Appsee dashboard:
2. Add to Slack and approve permissions:
3. Receive specific, real-time alerts on practically any change in your app: